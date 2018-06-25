Tyler, the Creator is creating a wave by consistently treading through instrumentals and dropping new music. Coming off the releases of “435” and “Crust In Their Eyes,” the Calif. native returns with a brand new rap ballad titled “Gelato” that remixes Jacquees’ “No Validation.”

Over the soulful ballad, Flower Boy raps about cuffing models and giving women the emotional attention needed to sustain a healthy relationship.

“Whats the deal?/Aint gone lie, I’m feeling you/You got me on tippy toe/So who’s Oliver?/Who ellio?/It dont matter, negative niggas gon’ say this dont add up, but fuck they math up,” raps Wolf.

In 2017, Tyler released Flower Boy, his first full length album since 2015’s Cherry Bomb. The Grammy-nominated opus features cameos from Lil’ Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Estelle — and ScHoolboy Q, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jaden Smith, Kali Uchis all contributed vocals to the album.

yo so um here i like this song so i added a verse shout out to @Jacquees — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 25, 2018

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out “Okra,” “Bring It Back,” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks.”

Listen to “Gelato” above.