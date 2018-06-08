Under Armour has just released its first ever pride collection in efforts to support the LGBTQ community during pride month. The athleisure company joined forced with Athlete Ally, a non-profit created to get rid of homophobia and discrimination within the sports community.

All proceeds from the brand’s United We Win collection will go to the organization. The merchandise which includes t-shirts, sneakers and shorts all emblazoned with rainbow pride flag, were commissioned from UA’s UA Unified Culture Club, which is an internal group inside the company to help promote and empower the workplace for the company’s LGBTQ athletes.

In efforts to help promote the new clothing line, the company will be featuring a slew of LGBT athletes throughout the month on Instagram. First up is Josh Dixon, a former gymnast.

“When the burden of hiding who I was had been lifted, my navigation in the world of sports became a much lighter and happier place. I accepted the work, the challenges, the ebbs and flows that every athlete faces with a confidence and ownership within that I had never known,” Dixon stated on the caption of his post.

“It was then that I realized that if fans, fellow athletes, youth, etc. didn’t see high achieving athletes who were celebrated for their accomplishments and their own authenticity, then the wide world of sports couldn’t fully have the cohesive, impactful presence in people’s lives that I know it can,” he continued.

See more of the collection below and here.

CREDIT: Under Amour