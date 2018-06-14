An undocumented immigrant woman from Honduras reportedly had her infant daughter taken away while she was breastfeeding her, CNN reports. Both mother and daughter were being held at a detention center in McAllen, Texas, awaiting prosecution for illegally crossing the United States border.

Natalia Cornelio, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, stated that when she interviewed the anonymous woman, she told her when she was attempting to stop officials from taking her daughter, she was placed in handcuffs.

According to Miguel Nogueras, an assistant federal public defender at the Southern District said that since the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy against undocumented immigrants was announced, more than 500 children have been separated from their families.

“I’m outraged about it. I’m angry. It should never happen,” Nogueras said. “I don’t think that this represents the values of the American people.” A Center for Border Control official affirms that people who enter the country illegally will have to face the repercussions as such. “Those who enter the country will be prosecuted in accordance with the Department of Justice zero-tolerance policy,” he told The Cut.

The Families Belong Together rally, which fights against this conundrum, will take place Thursday (June 14), Jezebel reports. More information on the nationwide rally can be found here.