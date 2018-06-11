A Missouri waitress who was filmed saying that she was going “n***er hunting” with a group of friends has been fired from her position at the Social Bar & Grill.

Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, 20, was recorded saying the slur while sitting on a pickup truck that was driving down the road in Jefferson County, Mo. It was originally uploaded to Snapchat and was screen recorded and shared on other platforms.

“So we’re going n***er hunting today or what?” a man asks.

“We’re going n***er hunting,” says another man.

“You get them n***ers,” Duncan replies. The restaurant, who reportedly featured Duncan in their posts on their Facebook page, commented on the news with a post of their own.

“Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees,” they wrote on Facebook. “Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it’s owners.”

According to the River Front Times, the young woman is also a new enlistee in the U.S. Air Force, who are also investigating the video.

Duncan reportedly wrote a Facebook post about making mistakes on Sunday (June 10), which read “Everyone makes, mistakes in life, but that doesn’t mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life/sometimes good people make bad choices/It doesn’t mean they are bad.”