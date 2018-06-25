Several prolific entertainment figures of color are to be honored with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2019.

Variety reported on Monday (Jun. 25) that celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Cypress Hill, Teddy Riley, Tyler Perry, Terrence Howard, Guillermo del Toro, Lucy Liu, Cedric the Entertainer and more are some of the 2019 Walk of Fame members. The new members were announced via livestream on the Walk Of Fame’s website

“The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” said Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee. “I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway.”

As of right now, further arrangements haven’t been scheduled for each of the recipients.

Just how are the Walk Of Fame honorees selected? Per the Hollywood Walk Of Fame website, “These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held in June and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.”