Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg changed the course of music with their creation of G Funk, and a new documentary on YouTube Premium will show how it all went down.

The film G Funk is set to premiere on Youtube Premium July 11, and will chronicle the story of Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg in their rise to international fame during the early ’90s. Done without a record deal, Warren G unknowingly pioneered the trio’s curation of hip-hop’s most iconic sub-genre. By delving into the origination of the sound, G Funk will recount the lasting impact on music and culture the genre had through exclusive interviews with Warren G, Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T, Too Short, The D.O.C., Wiz Khalifa and more.

Directed by Karam Gill, the film brings Warren’s story to life with never-before-seen footage of those who shaped the iconic era. “I really wanted people to experience the world of West Coast hip-hop seen through my eyes, and also how it helped inspire and evolve the current music of today,” Warren G said. “We all knew we were creating something dope but didn’t realize it would have such a lasting effect on music indefinitely.”

“When you combine a genre that changed music forever with great storytelling, you get something authentic — and that’s what fans will love about this film,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content. “We are excited to partner with an iconic artist like Warren G to tell the story of the hip-hop music scene.”

YouTube Premium is a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. Watch the full trailer below.