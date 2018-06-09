The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. The Oakland team beat Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 at Quick-in Loans Arena in Cleveland Friday (June 8), earning their third championship title in four years.

Warriors small forward Kevin Durant was named MVP for the second consecutive year after averaging 28.7 points per game in the series, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, ESPN reports. Durant also scored 43 points in game three and is third place on the list of top-scorers during an NBA championship.

Though Durant rightfully earned MVP, Stephan Curry led Friday night’s game against the Cavs scoring 37 points. The 30-year-old point and shooting guard averaged 27 points per game in the series. Meanwhile, King James put up a good fight averaging 28.3 points per game during this year’s finals. In game four, James had 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds despite “basically playing with a broken hand,” as he told reporters after the game.

The end of the NBA season has sparked more questions about whether or not James will be leaving the Cavs, which he was asked about during a post-game interview Friday. “I mean I have no idea at this point. The one thing that I’ve always done in consider my family, understanding where my boys are at this age,” James said in regard to his 13-year-old and 10-year-old sons. “They were younger when I made this decision four years ago.”

The 33-year-old athlete also earned a standing ovation as he left the court closing out Friday’s game.

Cleveland gives LeBron a standing ovation as he leaves the court for what could be his last game in a Cavs jersey… pic.twitter.com/2sI5Tw53no — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2018

As the Cavs digest another devastating NBA finals defeat, the Warriors are preparing to celebrate. The 2018 Warriors Championship Parade will be held in downtown Oakland on Tuesday, June 12.