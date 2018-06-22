It’s finally here. Westside Gunn’s Supreme Blientele, which he’s been teasing for months now.

There’s no need to get explain Westside Gunn. The album is full of drug sales, murders, and lots of blood and a sick flow. The Buffalo MC called on Jadakiss, Benny, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, among others.

Supreme Blientele follows the Mr. Green-assisted FlyGod is God…All the Time, released earlier this year. Mr. Green and Gunn spoke about to Hyperbeast about their joint album.

“We were originally supposed to do an episode of my show Live From The Streets. He’s a fan of that, so we were going to do an episode. I was really loving what they did; I was following the whole Griselda movement and I loved what I saw. It took a little convincing, but I convinced him to do the whole EP. I’m pretty proud of the whole way it turned out. I think he’s got a real tight bond and chemistry with his main producer Daringer.”

Westside and Mr. Green continue:

“We were originally going to film the project, but I kept being out of town. He would be in New York City and hit me up like, “yo, let’s record it Wednesday!” Then I would be in Miami filming something for Mountain Dew. Or, he would be New York and I’d be LA. Then, I would be in LA and he would be somewhere else. We were originally trying to do something different than what we did. Scheduling-wise, we were never able actually to lock in a shooting date. So, we ended up doing it only only-audio. It was originally supposed to be more of a Live From the Streets film project than a music project, but it just sort of morphed into a dope music project.”

“We didn’t do it together [in-studio]. I think he recorded it with Daringer, then they sent me the music files and I put it all together. I had Eddie Sancho — one of the greatest hip-hop engineers of all time — put the finishing touches on it and mix and master it.”

Stream Supreme Blientele below.