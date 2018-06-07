More of Whitney Houston’s personal belongings are up for sale. The celebrity memorabilia website Moments in Time is selling a bible that once belonged to the late singer, for $95,000.

The bible was put up for auction by the landlord of a luxury property in Newport Beach, Calif. that Houston rented from 2009 to 2011. After Houston moved out, the landlord found a “small box by the outside trash cans” that contained a few different books including the bible, clothes, and a CD.

The landlord contacted the property manager, who reached out to Houston’s leasing agent to see if she meant to throw the items away. Once it was confirmed that Houston didn’t want her stuff back, the agent told the landlord, “Keep it if you want.”

Just to be on the safe side, the landlord also reached out to Houston’s leasing agent to confirm, but couldn’t contact Houston directly because of a non-disclosure agreement. “I threw everything away except the bible which I thought interesting,” the landlord explained in an authenticity letter published online along with photos of the bible.

The bible features Houston’s handwriting in the “marriage” section, where she filled out her name alongside her ex-husband, Bobby Brown’s name, as well as details about their 1992 wedding. Houston also wrote her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s, name and birthday in the section for “births.”

From books, to movies, and auctions of other memorabilia including her wedding dress, passport, and driver’s license, capitalizing off of Houston’s untimely passing seems to be a lucrative business move. Kanye West recently paid $85,000 for a 2006 photo of Houston’s drug-ridden bathroom, which he used as the cover art for Pusha T’s Daytona album.

Houston died in 2012 from an accidental drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication. Her body was discovered in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel hours before she was scheduled to attend record executive Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy party.

Houston’s beloved daughter died three years later at the age of 22.