Fans have reportedly dubbed Pusha T the winner in his feud against Drake after the OVO artist failed to reply to Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon” in a timely manner. While it may look like a clear victory, there may be a reason why Drake remained silent. According to the CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records J. Prince, he made a call to Drake telling him not to respond to Pusha and to put the entire feud to rest.

J. Prince and Drake reportedly have an extensive history with each other, so when Prince made the call, it stuck. “I made an OG call to Drake this morning, telling him, ‘I don’t want you to respond to this. We’re going to put this to bed,'” J. revealed in a recent interview with DTLR Radio on Saturday (June 2).

It may have seemed like Drake’s silence was indicating defeat and guilt regarding claims of hiding a child, but J. Prince claimed he wanted the rapper to stay quiet because it was essentially filthy. “We’re going to put this to bed because we can’t get into the pigpen with pigs,” he added. “Because pigs turn into hogs and hogs get slaughtered.”

He continued: “That’s not [Drake’s] character. We didn’t work this hard to cheat ourselves over nothing. So that’s the way that is.”

The latest revelation follows J. Prince’s earlier comments on radio station WPGC 95.5 last Friday (June 1), in which he expressed his feelings about Pusha T taking things too far. “I think this guy is being disrespectful,” he said. “My book is called The Art and Science of Respect, so it’s hard for me to not say he’s being disrespectful […] It’s one thing for me and you to be in a situation and it’s another thing for you to take it out on my momma or my dad. So I have a problem.”

While even Kanye West suggested Pusha T went too far in his rap beef against Drake, the DAYTONA artist still seems to be unbothered. Before crowning himself the winner, Pusha said it was time for the truth to be heard in various interviews.

Check out a snippet of J. Prince’s interview in the video above.