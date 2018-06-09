With the World Cup just a few days away, Will Smith, Nicky Jam and songstress Era Istrefi dropped the colorful visuals to their track, “Live It Up,” the official anthem for the global event.

Directed by Yasha Malekzad, the video takes place in an array of places that include an abandoned warehouse, Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and the streets with flags from all over the world. Cameos also included Diplo, who produced the track and soccer legend and previous World Cup champion Ronaldinho.

VIBE previously reported Smith and Nicky Jam were the artists behind this year’s World Cup official song. After the video was released Friday (June 8), Smith released hilarious behind the scenes footage that shows him attempting to learn soccer. It also shared a special message about the power of music and diversity.

“It’s like the song says, you got one life and this how I want to live mine,” he said. “Traveling the world, meeting precious people and that’s why I love the World Cup. We all come together to explore our diversity while at the same time, reveling in our oneness.”

Check out the official video above and BTS footage below.

