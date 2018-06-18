XXXTentacion Shot In Florida During Alleged Robbery

UPDATE: 6/18/2018 5:55 PM ET

Broward County Police have confirmed that XXXTentacion has died.

UPDATE: 6/18/2018 5:30 PM ET

A source from Dope Entertainment, the creators of the popular Rolling Loud Festival, have told VIBE XXXTentacion is currently in surgery and under critical condition.

__

Miami rapper XXXTentacion has been shot in an alleged armed robbery in Florida, TMZ has reported.

The shooting happened Monday (June 18) as the rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership. Witnesses claimed, “he appeared lifeless with no pulse.” A video also surfaced on Twitter of what appeared to the be the rapper lifeless in a car. The video doesn’t show any shattered glass from the vehicle.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, is currently awaiting trial for a domestic abuse case against his former girlfriend. He was recently on house arrest but was released so he can embark on touring duties.

Marcine Joseph of WPLG Local 10 reports the rapper was shot in Deerfield beach, not Miami. He’s currently being taken to the hospital.

The rapper recently posted on his Instagram Story his plans for a charity this weekend.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

BSO Fire rescue. The location of a shooting happened in Broward. Officials say he was transported as a trauma alert. — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) June 18, 2018

CREDIT: Instagram

Xxxtentacion just got Rob and shot and I think he’s dead pic.twitter.com/3u52lVRhvs — IongetTied (@Ndee93) June 18, 2018

This a developing story.