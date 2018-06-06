XXXTentacion’s rap career has often been overshadowed by his criminal history. His musical legacy has been plagued by allegations of domestic abuse and temperamental issues in the wake of the progressive Me Too movement. In a new interview with the Miami New Times, XXXTentacion rejects feminisma and #MeToo and discusses his extensive history of violence.

While discussing women’s sentiments about feeling degraded or under-appreciated, X suggested that it is a choice. “Women may see or feel that they’re belittled, but you’re only belittled if you want to be belittled,” he said.

He admitted that the Me Too movement has given many women the power to publicize their stories and allegations. He claimed, Geneva Ayala, his ex-girlfriend, is one of the women who’s been given a new sense of power over him after allegations of domestic abuse first came forward in 2017. Ayala reportedly filed charged against the rapper on multiple counts of of domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, armed home invasion and robbery, witnessing tampering, and false imprisonment.

“Would I change anything about my journey? F**k no,” XXXTentacion admitted. His knack for resorting to violence most likely stemmed from being trained by his mother on how to handle a fight with a girl who hit him. In middle school, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, told him to give a girl three warnings before needing to “handle it,” the rapper revealed.

XXXTentacion, who real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, also released his anger in the classroom in order to get his mother’s attention. “I used to beat kids at school just to get her to talk to me, yell at me.” His classroom fights later escalated to armed robbery, burglary, and firearm and drug possessions.

Despite Onfroy’s criminal history, he’s managed to still perform well in regards to his music. In addition to getting cosigns from Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, XXXTentacion’s album, 17, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in Mar. 2018.

Read the full story at Miami New Times here.