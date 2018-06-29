XXXTentacion’s death may have been one of untimely circumstances, but a new report claims he eerily wrote up and signed a will months prior to his passing. The Blast reports that the Florida rapper filed an 11-page will that was executed in Nov. 2017.

The will was reportedly attached to a probate filed by X’s mother, Cleo, on June 25, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She has requested to be the administrator of her son’s estate.

The details of the will are unclear at this time, but a list of beneficiaries of his estate were reportedly provided. At the time of his death, X left behind his mother and a girlfriend, whom recently revealed that she is pregnant with the rapper’s child. Although the list of beneficiaries has not been made public, it is likely that both his mother and future child are named.

As previously reported, XXXTentacion was murdered on June 18, at the age of 20 years old. It’s unclear why he drafted his will in 2017, although he often talked about dying in his music and posts on social media.

On June 28, thousands of family and fans flocked to Florida’s BB&T Center for X’s public memorial. It was an open-casket event. Police are still investigating the rapper’s murder case. They have already arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams and have revealed that they’re looking into two other suspects who may be involved in the shooting.