XXXTentacion’s Ex-Girlfriend Kicked Out Of Vigil, Claims Fans Burned Items

XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend and alleged abuse victim, Geneva Ayala, is claiming that the rapper’s fans did not allow her to pay her respects at his vigil (it is unclear whether it was in Los Angeles or Florida) on Tuesday (June 19). She alleges that the items she left for her former boyfriend were burned and that she was kicked out after less than an hour of attending the event.

Ayala took to Instagram to explain what happen at the vigil. In one video, she is heard crying and screaming about the incident. Shortly after, she posted a photo on Instagram displaying a handcrafted poster, candles, roses, and a globe. “They kicked me out of the vigil. so damn disrespectful,” she wrote in the caption. “i can’t believe people are that selfish. i wasn’t even there 25 minutes and i literally got pulled away from the memorial. i just wanted to stay. i wasn’t bothering anyone. this is unfair. i’m absolutely devastated.”

She later noted that the items she left were taken from behind the orange caution tape and burned. “THEY BURNED THE SH*T I LEFT THEY BURNED WHAT I BROUGHT FOR HIM IM SO MAD LIKE IM SCREAMING.”

As previously noted, Ayala is XXX’s former partner, who was the subject of the lengthy court documents that detailed instances of sexual and physical abuse during her pregnancy with the rapper’s child. Fans have previously branded her a liar. Despite the egregious allegations, Ayala stated that she was “broken” about his sudden death. “I want to scream at the top of my lungs until i can’t then keep screaming,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I don’t want to believe this. no one knows. the sh*t. i feel. for you. “

XXXTentacion reportedly died on June 18, as the result of a gunshot wound. He was 20 years old.