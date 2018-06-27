Thousands Pay Respects To XXXTentacion At Florida Memorial Service

News

CREDIT: Getty Images

Thousands of fans and musicians such as Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Ski Mask The Slump God and Denzel Curry gathered at the BB&T Center in Florida to pay their respects to XXXTentacion.

The memorial service was held Wednesday Jun. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was reportedly open casket. Those who were in attendance were not permitted to bring cell phones into the arena.

According to the Miami New Times, X’s body was surrounded by black and silver flowers. Attendees were able to go up to the casket to have a last look at the ? musician. A montage of concert videos and pictures- including a video of a riot that broke out in L.A. after his passing- reportedly flashed on the Jumbotron at the service.

“…[X’s] hair braided into two distinctive horns, one black and the other blond,” the report says of X’s appearance. “He was dressed in burgundy pants and a blue denim jacket, its collar pulled high to hide the bullet wound that ended his life.”

Last Monday (Jun. 18), the 20-year-old was shot and killed after leaving a motorcycle dealership. Reports say that the polarizing musician was shot in the neck.

Tags: death, Denzel Curry, Flo'Rida, lil uzi vert, lil yachty, memorial service, Ski Mask The Slump God, xxxtentacion