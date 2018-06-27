Thousands of fans and musicians such as Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Ski Mask The Slump God and Denzel Curry gathered at the BB&T Center in Florida to pay their respects to XXXTentacion.

The memorial service was held Wednesday Jun. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was reportedly open casket. Those who were in attendance were not permitted to bring cell phones into the arena.

According to the Miami New Times, X’s body was surrounded by black and silver flowers. Attendees were able to go up to the casket to have a last look at the ? musician. A montage of concert videos and pictures- including a video of a riot that broke out in L.A. after his passing- reportedly flashed on the Jumbotron at the service.

“…[X’s] hair braided into two distinctive horns, one black and the other blond,” the report says of X’s appearance. “He was dressed in burgundy pants and a blue denim jacket, its collar pulled high to hide the bullet wound that ended his life.”

Last Monday (Jun. 18), the 20-year-old was shot and killed after leaving a motorcycle dealership. Reports say that the polarizing musician was shot in the neck.

I’ve never seen anything like @xxxtentacion public memorial 2day. His fam and friends made something beautiful for his fans and the fans are patiently paying their respects 2 an artist they ❤️. It’s sad, touching and a celebration and feels like something X would’ve just loved — V (@VSattenXXL) June 27, 2018

Seeing Yachty and Uzi break down at xxxtentacion’s memorial really gets to you😢 — Jose Cortada (@jose_a_cortada) June 27, 2018

Just left @xxxtentacion memorial I still can’t believe it. I’m definitely gonna miss him and the music. #Lookatme — JoshWithACape (@ImJustJoshingYu) June 27, 2018

FANS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD GATHER TOGETHER🌎🌍🌏‼️ #xxxtentacion MEMORIAL VIEWING🙏🖤🖤🖤🖤 TODAY AT THE BB&T CENTER IN SUNRISE, FL🏖 #lndscprs pic.twitter.com/QC5JlZ6V7v — LNDSCPRS (@LANDSCAPERSCo) June 27, 2018