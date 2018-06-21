Two days after the murder of XXXTentacion, Florida’s Broward County police officials have made an arrest. According to the New York Daily News, 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams was detained in Pompano Beach on Wednesday evening (June 20) and charged with first-degree murder.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon (June 18) in the Deerfield Beach section of Florida. XXXTentacion was seated in his car outside of a motorcycle shop when two suspects attempted to rob him and shot him one time in the neck. The Daily News adds a search for the second suspect by the authorities is still unknown.

Shortly after XXXTentacion’s death, a wave of memorials was held by his fans across the country. The 20-year-old’s “SAD!” single recently attained a massive bump in streams after his passing. In a previous social media message, the ? rapper said if he was to die “in a tragic death” that he would “at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves. To see my message and use it and turn it into something positive.”

TMZ notes surveillance footage of the incident is currently in law enforcement’s custody. Williams, who’s being held without bail, will also face charges of a violation probation for a prior grand theft auto case.