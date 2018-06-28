Ten days after his sudden death by gunshot, XXXTentacion’s music video for his song “SAD!” has been released. In the eerie video, the 20-year-old attends the funeral of his former self.

The JMP-directed project finds X frequently meeting Gekyume, a subconscious part of himself. Gekyume prompts the ? musician with questions about his life, his choices, and decisions.

“You will spread love throughout the world, praise, and joy unto my name and change the overall cycle of energy we are digesting,” Gekyume says in subtitles that scroll on the bottom of the screen.

Elsewhere in the video, X goes to the funeral of his former self. He pulls him out of his casket and begins to beat him in an alley as onlookers hover around him. Once his former self is dead, X lays him to rest officially.

“You have done well at battling yourself. Your demons seem to honor your efforts. Are you satisfied,” the subtitles read.

The video comes one day after the public memorial service for the musician, which was held in Florida. Reports say that thousands of fans and a few musicians came to pay their final respects during the open casket ceremony.

“‘SAD!’ rose over 50 spots to posthumously notch XXXTentacion his first No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 this week,” reports Billboard. “He became the first artist to accomplish the feat in a lead role since The Notorious B.I.G. did it in 1997 with ‘Mo Money Mo Problems.'”

