On Thursday morning (June 28), the video for XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” song left viewers in a mixed state of emotions. Within the visual, directed by JMP, the Florida native is seen battling his inner and outer demon in order to turn over a new leaf.

After the video’s release, Twitter users immediately published their thoughts; some tried to decipher its message while others were left in awe. “The funeral represents the death of his old self,” one Twitter user wrote. “He was in a constant battle with his inner demons, which we all are, and finally gained the power to defeat them.”

Others felt the video was “too spot on” and left them in a state of confusion. One Twitter user said the “SAD!” music video reminded them of Tupac’s posthumous visual for “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.”

WATCH: XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In “SAD!” Music Video

#XXXTENTACION #sad guys the videoclip had a true meaning behind it, the meaning is that you are youre only enemy and you gotta forget ur past. he shows this by the old x trying to fight new x. we gotta figure out the demonic shit tho.. — Berke (@Berkeeboom) June 28, 2018

That Xxxtentacion “Sad” video is creepy AF — 631_raider (@631_raider) June 28, 2018

XXXtentacion sad music video have me all confused about life again. — the alien. (@spazgyal) June 28, 2018

I just saw the new XXXTENTACION video and eerie isn’t the word. The man was looking at himself in casket being instructed by angels. Reminds me of the I Ain’t Mad at Cha video. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) June 28, 2018

I see people already misinterpreting XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” video. The funeral represents the death of his old self. He was in a constant battle with his inner demons, which we all are, and finally gained the power to defeat them. Let’s not start the Makaveli theories. 🙄 — Grown Azz Kid (@DaKidGowie) June 28, 2018

xxxtentacion “sad” video was deep 😓😓😓 he was killing his old self and starting off new…. crazy how life goes RIP. — SUPAH SAIYAN 🐍 (@michaiahKEEF) June 28, 2018

Okay so from my point of view he’s fighting his past and maybe depression. He’s fighting with the old xxxtentacion. Because he wanted to be a better person but no one gave him a chance. SAD shit right there — Franky (@__Frankyyyy___) June 28, 2018

“XXXTENTACION – SAD” video is giving me chills….WOW just…WOW — T I F F A N Y 💖👸🏽👑✨ (@_GlamAtTiffanys) June 28, 2018

Just watched XXXtentacion video for SAD man that shit is crazy asf 😩 — Jada McClain (@Armanni_j) June 28, 2018

xxxtentacion’s video for sad is too spot on. Great visuals just creepy given the circumstances. 🙁 — Kanye been West. (@kurweezy_) June 28, 2018

The music video for @xxxtentacion’s song “SAD!” is deep. — TD 💰 (@TiimDavis) June 28, 2018

XXXTentacion Sad Video Is The Best Video Of 2018 — MATTRESS GOD – KICK IT OUT NOW !!! (@MattressGod804) June 28, 2018

i was tripping the whole time watching the “SAD!” music video thinking x would come back at the end and say he wasn’t dead but no😭 #XXXTENTACION #SAD — t.🐘 (@_queenleshai) June 28, 2018

Xxxtentacion new video is saying that know matter how bad your life is you can start again. What a guy, Long live X. #XXTENTACION #Sad — Ben (@Ben_Hunter14) June 28, 2018

