XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” Video Ignites Mixed Emotions On Twitter

CREDIT: Getty Images

On Thursday morning (June 28), the video for XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” song left viewers in a mixed state of emotions. Within the visual, directed by JMP, the Florida native is seen battling his inner and outer demon in order to turn over a new leaf.

After the video’s release, Twitter users immediately published their thoughts; some tried to decipher its message while others were left in awe. “The funeral represents the death of his old self,” one Twitter user wrote. “He was in a constant battle with his inner demons, which we all are, and finally gained the power to defeat them.”

Others felt the video was “too spot on” and left them in a state of confusion. One Twitter user said the “SAD!” music video reminded them of Tupac’s posthumous visual for “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.”

Read more reactions below and watch the music video in the link below.

