While the official autopsy results for XXXTentacion’s murder have not been released, an eyewitness at the scene revealed the 20-year-old died almost immediately after being shot.

The unnamed source spoke with TMZ stating the “SAD!” rapper was shot in the neck and his body instantly went limp. This recollection of the Broward County murder was supported by officials who categorized XXXTentacion condition as a level 1 trauma patient, describing him as “comatose.”

Police dispatch revealed the killers may have fled the scene in a black Dodge Journey.

At the time of this post, police have not arrested anyone in connection with XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. XXX’s Louis Vuiton bag was stolen from the black BMW he was killed in.

On Monday, June 18, reports came in that the Florida native had been shot, and about an hour later he was pronounced. Many in the hip-hop community took to social media to express their condolences and praise the artist for his talent and his desire to change. Others were conflicted due the several domestic violence allegations and found the outpouring of support to be a slap in the face to all abusers and his ex-girlfriend.