While fans are still coming to terms with XXXTentacion’s murder, there are some who are predicting how his unforeseen death will effect his legacy.

TMZ caught up with the 20-year-old’s former manager Adam Grandmaison outside of his store Wednesday afternoon (June 21) where Grandmaison boldly compared XXXTentacion’s career and impact to Tupac Shakur.

“Hell yeah!” he said. “And to anybody who thinks that’s shortsighted, or that X wasn’t big enough to be compared to Tupac, I mean, I was a 13 year old crying when Tupac died, so I remember what it was like when Tupac was around. I feel like X in a lot of ways, he didn’t get to have the career that Tupac had, but the way he impacted people was completely on the same level in my opinion.”

On June 18, XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Broward County, Florida in a robbery attempt. While an official autopsy report has not been released, an eyewitness said the “SAD!” rapper was shot in the neck. Law enforcement arrested murder suspect Dedrick D. Williams Thursday (June 21). Williams appeared before a Broward County judge, and faces one count for first degree murder. Additionally, he was denied bond due to probable cause.

Grandmaison says XXXTentacion’s death will not be the end of his cultural impact.

“I think that we’re not going to stop hearing about this kid, pretty confidently, for another 20 years from now. We’re still going to be talking about him so, I mean, aside from maybe getting to live a long life, that’s probably the number one thing he wanted out of his career… was to impact as many people.”