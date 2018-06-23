After monitoring surveillance footage, Broward County officials determined that XXXTentacion was trailed by the two suspects responsible for his death, The New York Times reports. The “Changes” rapper was murdered half an hour after exiting a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on June 18. Suspect Dedrick D. Williams and another unidentified person robbed the 20-year-old artist and shot him once in the neck.

The documents state Williams, 22, and the other assailant followed XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) into the Riva Motorsports outlet. Once the ? artist exited the store and returned to his vehicle, Williams and the other suspect also entered their S.U.V., but boxed Onfroy in, approached him with masks on, and “demanded property.” Williams wore “bright orange sandals” during the time of the incident; authorities were able to identify him on his Instagram account after he was pictured wearing the same shoes.

Onfroy was also with an “unidentified friend” at the time, but that person’s whereabouts remains unknown, authorities revealed. Williams, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday (June 21), will face a judge on Monday (June 25). In a statement issued by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, the department continues to put their resources behind fully solving Onfroy’s murder. “We’ve been working very feverishly on it, our homicide detectives are working around the clock,” he said. “It’s a horrific crime and we’re going to solve it and we’re going to bring those who did it to justice.”

After a series of vigils were held throughout the week, Onfroy’s mother shared that her son was expecting a baby with his girlfriend. The anonymous woman is reportedly four months pregnant.