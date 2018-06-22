XXXTentacion may be gone, but his memory will live on in his music and apparently his kin. The slain rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, recently revealed that her son has a baby on the way with his current girlfriend before his untimely death.

Bernard shared the news on Instagram on June 21, with a photo of his girlfriend’s sonogram. “He left us a final gift,” she wrote in the caption. Judging by the photo, which was reportedly taken on Apr. 23, X’s gf was a little over 8 weeks pregnant, making her about four months pregnant now, according to TMZ. Her due date should be sometime around mid-November.

Although X’s girlfriend was not been identified by Bernard, TMZ reports that it is definitely not Geneva Ayala, whom he previously dated and accused the rapper of abusing her during the time of her pregnancy in 2016. X did reportedly know the baby news prior to his death, but kept it a secret for the sake of his girlfriend.

XXXTentacion – born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy – was killed on June 18, after he was shot in the neck while leaving a motorsports dealership in Deerfield, Florida. Police arrested 22-year-old suspect, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and charged him with first-degree murder in X’s case on Wednesday (June 20). He is reportedly being held without bond. Two to three others are suspected of aiding Williams in XXX’s murder according to authorities.

