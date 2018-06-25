XXXTentacion ‘SAD!’ Tops Billboard Top 100 Posthumously

Notorious B.I.G. once said “you’re nobody till somebody kills you,” and the lyric appears to ring true for the late XXXTentacion. The recently-deceased Florida rapper was murdered on June 18, and his single “SAD!” has risen from no. 52 to no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“SAD!,” a song about suicide and depression from heartbreak, made XXXTentacion first artist since The Notorious B.I.G. with his 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems” to posthumously reach the chart’s top spot, according to Billboard.

XXXTentacion was leaving a motorcycle dealership when an armed suspect approached his vehicle. Graphic video shows the rapper sitting unconscious as witnesses frantically checked for his pulse. Police confirmed his death hours after the attack.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested for the murder.

XXX was accused of physically abusing girlfriend Geneva Ayala while she was pregnant with his child, and admitted to beating a man in prison whom he thought was gay. His troubled past, combined with his booming fan base and his music’s attention to mental health, made him one of the most polarizing figures in music at the time of his death.

Listen to “Sad” below.

