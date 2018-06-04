Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding Kanye West and his various statements, his comments didn’t seem to put a damper on the sales projections for his eighth-studio album, ye.

According to Chart Data, the first-week projections for the rapper’s seven-song, 24-minute album total 175-190k equivalent album units; 70-80k of those numbers are from pure album sales. His G.O.O.D Music counterpart Pusha T’s seven-song LP DAYTONA reportedly garnered 77,000 equivalent units, 39,000 of those were in pure sales.

All seven of the songs from Kanye’s album have climbed to the top of the iTunes streaming charts. Noah Callahan-Bever, EVP of Brand Strategy & Content for Def Jam, also stated that West was dominating the Spotify streaming charts.

The polarizing figure received mixed reviews from listeners and critics alike, and he revealed to radio personality Big Boy that he completely redid the album due to some of his controversial comments.

“We know now it’s all headlines and every bar can be used,” he said. “There were even bars that we had about that. I took them off the album. It was just too sensitive…I was like, ‘Yo, I’m going to just chill right now.”

G.O.O.D Music and Kanye West have a lot more to look forward to this month. Kids See Ghost, Yeezy’s collaboration with Kid Cudi, drops Friday (Jun. 8), while his production on Nas and Teyana Taylor’s respective albums will also come later this month.

US chart preview: @kanyewest 175-190k SPS (70-80k pure) — chart data (@chartdata) June 4, 2018