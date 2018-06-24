Straight outta Bompton, Calif., YG took control of the stage with his single, “Big Bank” at the 2018 BET Awards tonight (June 24). Fresh off the heels of Nicki Minaj’s performance, the 4Hunnid rapper brought the hottest performance of the night.

Flaunting red and white ‘hunnid’-bill printed silk, the Compton native flexed on the crowd alongside 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, with each phenom spitting their guest verse.

YG is currently in the process of a fairly difficult album rollout. This spring, a countdown for his third studio album, Stay Dangerous, wrongfully went live on his website. Through an angry series of caps lock tweets, the rapper quickly confirmed that the alleged June 22 release was incorrect, with failure to mention the correct date.

After his cameo during Nipsey Hussle’s set prior to the show on the BET Awards red carpet, the “My Hitta” rhymer’s announced Stay Dangerous will finally be dropping this August.

Watch tonight’s full performance below.