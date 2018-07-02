Another day, another trolling comment by way of 50 Cent. This time around, the entertainment mogul took to Instagram to question the sexuality of men from the city of Atlanta.

In a now-deleted post, the Power star reposted a pic of a young man with the caption, “LOL Atlanta is out of control, it’s 7 women to 1 man down there because the boys want the boys.” These comments rubbed many people the wrong way, and native ATLien 2 Chainz responded to the pic with some words for 50.

“Cut it Fif,” he wrote under the post.

After 50 Cent removed the post, he posted another picture of 2 Chainz and responded that while his post may have gone too far, there is something going on in the A.

“@2chainz said nah, FIF you can’t do us like that,” he wrote. “But there do be some f**k sh*t goin’ on.” He followed up with his new catchphrase, #GetTheStrap. The “Bigger > You” MC seemed to have taken the jokes in stride.

This wouldn’t be the first time this month that the G-Unit head honcho’s Instagram comments raised eyebrows. Just last week, he blamed Nicki Minaj’s derriere on the issues plaguing her former flame, Safaree Samuels. Papoose also clapped back at 50 for comments he made about Remy Ma’s weight.

“Damn, @DaphneJoy no wedding yet?” wrote Pap, who dragged one of the mothers of 50’s children into the mix. “If @50Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Responds To Lloyd Banks’ Retirement