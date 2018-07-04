Summer hangouts consist of friends, big tunes and last but not least, the drinks.

As Independence Day rolls around, everyone is scrambling to prepare (or sleep) for the holiday. Part of that includes the gathering the right spirits and music for the turn-up. Allow us to give you all the tools to create a great time.

From savory flavors like Remy Martin and Dusse to light and bubbly feels like Three Olives Rose and Bacardi, there’s something for everyone to sip or make.

We also paired some of the year’s biggest hits with each celebratory drink.

Check out the list below.

1. The Hand-Shaken Bacardi Daiquiri | Cardi B “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

What You’ll Need:

2 parts Bacardi Superior Rum

1 part fresh lime juice, lime wheel for garnish

2 tsp sugar

Instructions:

Put all ingredients into a shaker.

Fill with 1/2 cubed ice and 1/2 crushed ice.

Shake vigorously until chilled.

Double strain into a rocks glass filled with ice

CREDIT: Bacardi

2. Tito’s Screwdriver | Teyana Taylor “Gonna Love Me”

What You’ll Need:

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz orange juice

Orange slice

Ice

Instructions:

Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka and orange juice in glass with ice

Garnish with an orange slice

CREDIT: Tito's

3. Crown Royal Blenders’ Mash | YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Through The Storm”

What You’ll Need:

Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders’ Mash

Ice

Instructions:

Given the rare presence of the blend in the Noble Collection, it’s best to have the drink on the rocks to taste the unique mix of vanilla, caramel and toffee notes.

CREDIT: Crown Royal

4. Hennesy Black Berry | Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

What You’ll Need:

2 parts Hennessy Black

3½ parts cranberry juice

2½ parts apple juice

1 dash lime juice

Blackberry garnish

Served over ice in a highball glass

Instructions:

Pour 1 part Hennessy Black in a glass filled with ice

Top with 2 parts cranberry juice and enjoy.

CREDIT: Hennessy

5. Ciroc’s Colada Remix | King Combs featuring Chris Brown “Love You Better”

What You’ll Need:

1.5 oz. Cîroc Summer Colada

3 oz. of fresh pineapple juice

Instructions:

Combine ingredients and serve in a classic Pina Colada Glass.

Garnish with Pineapple wedge or mini Pineapple and Mini Umbrella.

CREDIT: Ciroc

6. Three Olives’ Red White & Rose | Drake “Nice For What”

What You’ll Need:

1 Part Three Olives® Rosé Vodka

Top with Soda Water

2 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters

Instructions:

Pour vodka into a glass with ice

Top with club soda and a dash of bitter

Garnish with grapefruit twist.

CREDIT: Three Olives Vodka

7. Remy Martin’s Race Car | Jaden Smith “Icon”

What You’ll Need:

Rémy Martin VSOP

Cointreau

Lemons

Instructions:

Shake 1¼ oz Remy Martin VSOP with ½ oz lemon juice

Add 1 oz Cointreau with ice

Strain into your best coupe glass.

CREDIT: Remy Martin

8. Buchanan’s Ginger | J Balvin featuring Wisin, Yandel “Peligrosa”

What You’ll Need:

1.5oz. Buchanan’s Master Blended Scotch Whiskey

5oz. Ginger Ale

Instructions:

Fill tall glass with ice

Pour Buchanan’s DeLuxe Scotch Whisky over ice and top with ginger ale

CREDIT: Buchanan's

9. Seagrams’ The 7 & 7 | YG, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj “Big Bank”

What You’ll Need:

1.5 oz. Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey

5 oz. 7UP

Slice of lime

Instructions:

Add Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey and 7UP® soda to a highball glass with ice

Stir well

Garnish with lime slice

CREDIT: Seagrams

10. Modelo’s Yucatan Michelada | Ozuna featuring Cardi B “La Modelo”

What You’ll Need:

Modelo Especial

1 1/2 oz. orange juice

3/4 oz. lime juice

1 sprig cilantro

Kosher salt, for rim

Instructions:

In a salted stemmed glass, muddle cilantro

Fill a glass halfway with ice

Add orange juice, lime juice

Top with beer

CREDIT: Modelo

11. Dusse’s Lorraine 75 | The Carters “Apes***”

What You’ll Need:

1 1⁄2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1⁄2 part BENEDICTINE® liqueur

1⁄2 part fresh squeezed lemon juice, lemon spiral

1⁄2 part grenadine

Top with MARTINI® Prosecco

Champagne flute

Instructions:

Gently shake D’USSE VSOP Cognac, BENEDICTINE® liqueur, lemon juice and grenadine

Pour into a champagne flute

Top with MARTINI® Prosecco