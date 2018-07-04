11 Cocktails And Songs To Help Ring In Your 4th Of July
Summer hangouts consist of friends, big tunes and last but not least, the drinks.
As Independence Day rolls around, everyone is scrambling to prepare (or sleep) for the holiday. Part of that includes the gathering the right spirits and music for the turn-up. Allow us to give you all the tools to create a great time.
From savory flavors like Remy Martin and Dusse to light and bubbly feels like Three Olives Rose and Bacardi, there’s something for everyone to sip or make.
We also paired some of the year’s biggest hits with each celebratory drink.
Check out the list below.
1. The Hand-Shaken Bacardi Daiquiri | Cardi B “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
What You’ll Need:
2 parts Bacardi Superior Rum
1 part fresh lime juice, lime wheel for garnish
2 tsp sugar
Instructions:
Put all ingredients into a shaker.
Fill with 1/2 cubed ice and 1/2 crushed ice.
Shake vigorously until chilled.
Double strain into a rocks glass filled with ice
2. Tito’s Screwdriver | Teyana Taylor “Gonna Love Me”
What You’ll Need:
1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
4 oz orange juice
Orange slice
Ice
Instructions:
Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka and orange juice in glass with ice
Garnish with an orange slice
3. Crown Royal Blenders’ Mash | YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Through The Storm”
What You’ll Need:
Crown Royal 13-Year-Old Blenders’ Mash
Ice
Instructions:
Given the rare presence of the blend in the Noble Collection, it’s best to have the drink on the rocks to taste the unique mix of vanilla, caramel and toffee notes.
4. Hennesy Black Berry | Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
What You’ll Need:
2 parts Hennessy Black
3½ parts cranberry juice
2½ parts apple juice
1 dash lime juice
Blackberry garnish
Served over ice in a highball glass
Instructions:
Pour 1 part Hennessy Black in a glass filled with ice
Top with 2 parts cranberry juice and enjoy.
5. Ciroc’s Colada Remix | King Combs featuring Chris Brown “Love You Better”
What You’ll Need:
1.5 oz. Cîroc Summer Colada
3 oz. of fresh pineapple juice
Instructions:
Combine ingredients and serve in a classic Pina Colada Glass.
Garnish with Pineapple wedge or mini Pineapple and Mini Umbrella.
6. Three Olives’ Red White & Rose | Drake “Nice For What”
What You’ll Need:
1 Part Three Olives® Rosé Vodka
Top with Soda Water
2 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters
Instructions:
Pour vodka into a glass with ice
Top with club soda and a dash of bitter
Garnish with grapefruit twist.
7. Remy Martin’s Race Car | Jaden Smith “Icon”
What You’ll Need:
Rémy Martin VSOP
Cointreau
Lemons
Instructions:
Shake 1¼ oz Remy Martin VSOP with ½ oz lemon juice
Add 1 oz Cointreau with ice
Strain into your best coupe glass.
8. Buchanan’s Ginger | J Balvin featuring Wisin, Yandel “Peligrosa”
What You’ll Need:
1.5oz. Buchanan’s Master Blended Scotch Whiskey
5oz. Ginger Ale
Instructions:
Fill tall glass with ice
Pour Buchanan’s DeLuxe Scotch Whisky over ice and top with ginger ale
9. Seagrams’ The 7 & 7 | YG, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj “Big Bank”
What You’ll Need:
1.5 oz. Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey
5 oz. 7UP
Slice of lime
Instructions:
Add Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey and 7UP® soda to a highball glass with ice
Stir well
Garnish with lime slice
10. Modelo’s Yucatan Michelada | Ozuna featuring Cardi B “La Modelo”
What You’ll Need:
Modelo Especial
1 1/2 oz. orange juice
3/4 oz. lime juice
1 sprig cilantro
Kosher salt, for rim
Instructions:
In a salted stemmed glass, muddle cilantro
Fill a glass halfway with ice
Add orange juice, lime juice
Top with beer
11. Dusse’s Lorraine 75 | The Carters “Apes***”
What You’ll Need:
1 1⁄2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1⁄2 part BENEDICTINE® liqueur
1⁄2 part fresh squeezed lemon juice, lemon spiral
1⁄2 part grenadine
Top with MARTINI® Prosecco
Champagne flute
Instructions:
Gently shake D’USSE VSOP Cognac, BENEDICTINE® liqueur, lemon juice and grenadine
Pour into a champagne flute
Top with MARTINI® Prosecco