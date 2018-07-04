If we’ve learned one thing from 50 Cent’s social media presence, it’s that he pays attention. The rapper, producer, actor and businessman is no stranger to using the ‘Gram to voice his thoughts and frustrations – and Diddy is his latest victim.

While the posts are likely to be a casual instance of the rapper’s antics, 50 has offered Diddy a helping hand regarding his Revolt network for the second time this year. In the two-post run, the Power star took full advantage of the network’s latest racism scandal to take jabs at Puff.

Posting a screenshot of Diddy’s short cameo in the 2010 movie Get Him To The Greek, the IG troller took their friendly rival to new heights.

“Come on man you can’t talk to puff any kinda way now, the fuck you think you me get the strap. #lecheminduroi“

50 didn’t stop there. The rapper twisted his knife in a subsequent comment, poking fun at the entrepreneur’s alleged name change from late last year.

“Look I’m not responsible for what happens to you fucking with brother Love ok. get the strap. #lecheminduroi“

The case of IG trolling finally ended with 50 putting a crown on his head. He might not own a TV network, but he sure knows a thing or two about finding success in all things he dabbles in.

“Hey l’m not ready to run a network but I’m already running Starz. what’s that shit you got called again puffy? Well l can help you fix that. LOL get the strap.#lecheminduroi #power“