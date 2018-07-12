50 Cent always has something to say about recent events and hot topics in the industry. Safaree’s latest concert disaster wasn’t safe from the entertainment mogul’s spicy Instagram comments. Fif implies that the musician’s latest performance meltdown was due in part to Nicki Minaj and her famous derriere.

“Damn Nicki booty got this fool f**ked up,” the Power star wrote on Instagram in a video accompanying the incident. “They started throwing sh*t at him.” Safaree recently performed at Dyckman courts in NYC, where he was booed during his rendition of his song “Hunnid.” While getting disrespected by the crowds, Safaree told the crowd off.

“Hold on, let me tell you young n***as something,” he reportedly said. “I f**ked bi**hes y’all n***as dream about.”

Nicki Minaj and Safaree dated for more than 10 years. He served as a songwriter and also as a personal assistant. On The Wendy Williams Show in 2017, he alleged that she tried to censor him and that she did not credit him for his contributions during the early days of her rap career.

Safaree is one of many musicians and entertainment figures 50 Cent has trolled recently on the social media site. Diddy has been one of his most fervent targets due to allegations of racism against the CEO of his company, Revolt TV.

