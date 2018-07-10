Earlier this month, Buddy announced via Twitter that his debut album, Harlan & Alondra, is dropping July 20. Moving forward on the project, the Compton native linked with Khalid for his new single “Trippin’,” his fourth single in the past few months.

The rapper born Simmie Sims draws inspiration from his drug habits as he raps: “Take one shot then evolve/ Put the tab on your tongue let it dissolve/ And you got something to share you can get involved/ Listen to Grateful Dead and I’m tripping balls.”

“Trippin'” follows singles “Trouble on Central,” “Hey Up There” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Black” featuring A$AP Ferg.

My debut album drops July 20th ‘Harlan & Alondra’ are the cross streets to where I grew up in Compton, and the inspiration for my music. 🏡 Shoutout to @oldmanebro premiering my new song ‘Hey Up There’ ft @tydollasign & @kentjamz_ today 5pm EST / 2pm PST. 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/LSjaIEYAZm — BUDDY (@Buddy) June 20, 2018

Stream “Trippin'” below.

