Ten months after Serena Williams gave birth to baby girl Alexis, she returned to the Wimbeldon stage for the 10th time in her career in hopes to win and inspire mothers everywhere. However, there was no story book ending for the 36 year old who lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried,” Williams said. “Angelique played really well.”

Fans took to Twitter to send Williams heartfelt messages of encouragement and leading the charge was husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final,” he captioned.

The 35-year-old congratulated Kerber on her win and said despite not leaving with the Wimbledon trophy, she has something even better to look forward to.

“Serena Williams will be holding a trophy again soon, she’s got the the greatest one waiting for her at home. Our family knows she’ll win many more trophies, too. She’s just getting started, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Ohanian’s message went viral and for any detractors, he quickly got them in their place.

