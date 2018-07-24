Amber Rose To Launch New App, Aims To Help Fans Financially

Amber Rose has few new treats up her sleeve for her loyal Rosebuds.

The activist announced her new, free app called Amber Rose Official. The staunch feminist shared that she decided to create it to help motivate and empower women to make their dreams come true. “I wanted it to be very personal so it’s going to be full of content you can’t find on any of my other platforms,” Rose said in a statement.

“I also know how amazing my fans are, so this gives me the opportunity to show them I see and hear them,” she continued. “I want to give back and build a tight-knit community in which they can all feel empowered to be themselves with the support of other members of the amazing Amber Rose community.”

In addition to creating the app, Rose also plans on helping out her fans financially. The Philly native shares that she has a passion for wanting to support those who have supported her since the beginning. Through the app, she’ll help with paying rent, tuition and funding projects. A rep close to Rose told Page Six that, “Amber will be funding these projects on her own as she wants to support the individuals who have been supporting her along the way.”

One of her first endeavors, Amber is flying out three lucky fans to her October SlutWalk in Downtown Los Angeles.

Hall Pass Teaser! Full Video on my App! Featuring @quincy and @blameitonkway Link in my bio 😂 pic.twitter.com/IDhE9Ke9Fh — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 23, 2018

READ MORE: Amber Rose Announces New Line Of Luxury Vape Pens