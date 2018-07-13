Fans of the multi-talented musician Anderson .Paak are in for a treat. His energetic song “Bubblin'” single now has a remix featuring the one and only Busta Rhymes.

The Jahlil Beats and AntMan Wonder-produced track was originally released in May 2018. Buss characteristically brings the high-octane, tongue-twisting raps to match the style of the track, and we’re out of breath from just listening to him.

When speaking to Beats 1 about the track, .Paak details what he believes the song’s vibe gives off.

“’Bubblin’ is just a whole lot of fun,” Anderson said. “It sounded like some black 007 action adventure, high-speed-chase type of music.”

It was recently announced that Dr. Dre is putting his production prowess on the musician’s upcoming project, slated to be released later this year. Anderson’s last solo album was 2016’s Malibu, and his collaborative effort with NxWorries, Yes Lawd!, was also released that year.

“[Dre’s] been very instrumental to taking it to the next level,” he said of Dre. “He’s in there producing melodies, writing, ideas on sequencing, everything. Just the biggest help just having him as the filter, everything. It’s like whatever we need. Ideas for the videos, all that. We breaking everything down with the big homie.”

Listen to the Busta Rhymes-assisted “Bubblin'” below.

