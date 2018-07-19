R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly is clapping back at his supporters, who she says have been trolling her online since her admission that he was abusive towards her. On Instagram, Kelly wrote that the disgraced musician’s supporters and those who have victim-blamed her for the sexual, emotional and physical abuse she faced at the hands of R. Kelly are the worst kind of supporters.

“To the ones that come on my page to spew venom and #victimshame, you are by far the biggest supporter of my abuser,” she wrote. “By you shaming me and any other victims you’re helping the abuser accomplish their task of belittling, intimidating, and discounting all the abuse they’ve put the #victim and #victims through! PERIOD! No two ways about it.”

During an appearance on TV One’s “Sister Circle,” Andrea discussed the abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-husband. She and R. Kelly were married from 1996 to 2009, and they have three children together. She said that she contemplated suicide after a domestic dispute with him.

Kelly further detailed on Instagram that she is hoping to be a voice for the voiceless, especially the young women who have also faced similar situations during encounters with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

“I almost allowed you and your hate to overshadow all the LOVE AND SUPPORT I RECEIVE,” she continued. “But you WILL NOT stop me from saving lives and giving hope to those who are where I was. I AM A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS! I am a #SURVIVOR OF SEXUAL ABUSE *EMOTIONAL ABUSE* PHYSICAL ABUSE *ECONOMIC ABUSE at the hands of my EX husband. For years I was fearful to come forward with my FULL truth.”

“Just because your curiosity wasn’t satisfied DOESN’T MEAN my HORROR WASN’T REAL….like for real F**K YOU AND HIM! To my #SURVIVORS I LOVE YOU ALL AND WE GOT THIS! To the ones still in it YOU ARE NOT ALONE! You will get away I DID.”

