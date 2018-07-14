Police in Georgia have identified four family members accused of stabbing and robbing an Applebee’s server earlier in the week. The women, identified Friday (July 13) as Lakisha Boyd, Keterah Boyd, Demetrius Boyd and Lashonda Boyd, are suspected of beating a waitress and stealing her tips, after she accidentally brushed up against one of their legs.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, one of the women in the group had her leg in the aisle, causing the waitress to brush up against her leg. After the waitress apologized, the women began complaining about their food service. She mistakenly brushed the woman’s leg again while serving their food, and a fight broke out.

“She came back a second time to serve them with food or drinks and brushed up against [the woman] again,” McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson said. “That infuriated the suspect. All four of them got out of the table and began to assault the waitress.”

Surveillance footage caught the women punching the waitress several times as customers and other employees jump in to break up the fight. One of the women in the group grabbed a steak knife from a nearby table and stabbed the waitress in her forearm.

Besides beating the woman, and allegedly stealing around $200 from her apron, the suspects walked out on their $63 bill. They were recorded casually leaving the restaurant in a white SUV.

The waitress required 15 stitches, but was able to return to work the following day. The women are expected to face assault and robbery charges.

See footage of the attack below.