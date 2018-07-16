Getting over a great love takes time, as Ari Lennox displays with calming restraint on her new single, “Whipped Cream.”

Released Monday (July 16) the Elite-produced single finds the singer trapped in love’s games as she tries to get over an ex. Lennox, who is the leading lady of J. Cole’s Dreamville collective, keeps the allure of R&B’s soulful past with subtle riffs and falsettos smooth like the song’s title. Lyrics like “You’re deceivin’, receivin’, ungivin’ heada**” are bound to connect with listeners, given the way of love’s waning world.

Lennox shared in a press release the haunting muse of her tunes. “‘Whipped Cream’ is my little baby that expresses how I feel about an ex that I’m still not over. He’s the same n***a that I talked about in PHO,” she said.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for the Beats 1 World Record release, Lennox explains how making “Whipped Cream” served as a healing session.

“It’s so special to me because it’s literally from my heart,” she said. “It’s just about seeing my ex everywhere after trying to get over him. So it’s kind of like bittersweet but it’s my therapy.” She also shared details behind her upcoming debut album which will feature production from Cole and fellow soulful solider, Masego.

“Masego co-produced one of my records called “Up Late,” she said. “J. Cole produced one of my favorite records on the album called “FaceTime.” He’s just an amazing big bro who’s just always encouraging me to just write deeply and just whatever comes from my heart. I feel lucky that he cares so much about soul music but it just makes sense he’s such a soulful guy. So yeah, I think it’s going to be exciting.”

PHO was released in 2016 with the breakout single, “Backseat” feat. Cozz. Since then, she’s performed all over the world with Cole for his 4 Your Eyez Only tour.

Lennox’s honest songwriting matched with sweet harmonies make it pretty easy for R&B lovers to gravitate towards the real deal.

Listen to “Whipped Cream” below.

