Azealia Banks is hopping back on the “Nicki Minaj hate train”… again. Banks unleashed a lengthy rant on social media on July 23, blasting the rapper for collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Banks’ problems with Minaj stem from her working with the Brooklyn native on their latest single, “Fefe” despite his extensive rap sheet. Specifically, Tekashi was convicted of using a 13-year-old girl in a sexual performance for a music video in 2015.

“Wow. A new queen of rap is coming very very soon,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “The new criteria for being queen of rap is: as queen of rap you are responsible for protecting the rights, safety and well beings of young women of color, and as such, thou shall not associate with or lend your voice to known pedophiles as you send the message that it’s okay for 18-year-old boys to fondle 13-year-old girls and get away with it.”

Banks also accused Minaj of being “desperate” for commercial success.

“Thou shall not ever be that desperate for chart success that you basically slap all of your 8- to 15-year-old fans and their moms in the face for allowing their daughters to listen,” she continued. “Lol, I had no clue this was all going to unravel so quickly. The female rap landscape is changing rapidly. Hip-hop is the only genre in modern times that normalizes sexual assault and physical abuse against women. It’s fucking sad.”

She added: “No shade …. it’s like this whole YouTube culture taken over music and everyone is going against their better judgment to try and cash in on it… I’m convinced some rappers would collab with David Duke if they felt it would chart. Despicable.”

This isn’t the first time Banks has verbally attacked the South Jamaica, Queens artist on social media. The Harlem, New York rapper previously slammed Nicki for copying her mermaid look for the music video for “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

It has been announced that Tekashi will be joining Nicki and Future on their upcoming NickiHndrxx Tour, starting in September 2018. Although Azealia deleted her latest rant, it’s likely that she will have more to say further down the road.

See screenshots of Banks’ vent session below.

AZEALIA BANKS COMES FOR NICKI MINAJ WORKING WITH 6IX9INE pic.twitter.com/HNotlJudtm — SEAN_IS_PROBLEMATIC (@_KINGSEANCOURT_) July 23, 2018

