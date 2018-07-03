Bankroll Fresh’s family was reportedly targets of a drive-by shooting at their Atlanta residence late Monday night (July 2), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

A suspect reportedly used an assault rifle to fire more than a dozen rounds at the home. Bankroll’s mother, Terisa Price, and his 24-year-old cousin, Amanda Weaver, were reportedly in the home at the time of the shooting. Price was not reportedly injured, but Weaver was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s a really senseless act, a complete disregard for human life,” Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer told Channel 2 Action News. “Very fortunate that she was not injured more severely or killed.”

The mysterious drive-by reportedly occurred a little over two years after Bankroll Fresh – whose real name is Trentavious White – was shot and killed outside of Street Execs Studios in Atlanta on Mar. 4, 2016. Bankroll’s childhood friend, No Plug, reportedly claimed that he shot the rapper in self -defense in a 2016 interview with VladTV. “He came out with his gun and shit, and shit happened,” No Plug said at the time. “When he came out, [he was] playing with the shit. Just playing with the shit. He fired a shot. And shit happened. We pulled off. He ended up dead. As simple as shit was.”

It is unclear if the drive-by shooting is connected to Bankroll’s death. Police are still on the hunt for the suspect and motive.