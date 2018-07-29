The FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland happened to be one of the most beautiful places in the world this weekend when former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “On The Run II” tour stop.

Fans shared their joy with the rest of us Saturday (July 28) as they posted videos to the figured dancing to Jay’s 2011 jam, “N***as in Paris.” The show was the second performance in the area as Bey and Jay kicked off the American leg of their tour in Cleveland, OH on Wednesday (July 25).

Journalist April D. Ryan also noted everyone’s joy not only for the entertainers but for Barack and Michelle as well.

Well well! This DC On the Run concert with Jay-Z and Beyoncé is very Presidential. Former President Obama and the Former First Lady Mrs. Obama are here for this amazing show. Mrs Obama was just in Paris for the show. Amazing show — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 29, 2018

Ooh the Obama’s we’re getting down last night too! It was like that for all. So great! https://t.co/W33Ddrk2AU — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 29, 2018

This marked Michelle’s second time at the tour. The beloved author and women’s’ advocate checked out the Paris stop with Tina Knowles earlier this month.

Check out the footage and reactions below.

A post shared by BLACKWOMENAREPOPPIN.com (@blackwomenarepoppin) on Jul 28, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

I just saw Barack Obama at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run 2 and I think I can die now? — Alysa P (@alysasaysthings) July 29, 2018