Police in Oakland are looking for a white man described as heavyset and in his 20s or 30s who’s responsible for the murder of a black woman and the stabbing of her sister.

According to SFGate, Malika Harris and Nia Wilson boarded the train Sunday night (July 22) at the MacArthur Station, and at 9:45PM the attack occurred.

An unidentified man who witnessed a portion of it said he had his back to the victims when he began hearing a stir. The man said he saw one woman bleeding from the neck and “poking” another victim. He said BART police arrived and began performing CPR on one of the victims.

The man said there was no yelling or any noise before the attack itself, which police are calling “random.”

Ebony Monroe, a cousin of both of the victims, described Wilson as a “beautiful, sweet person” who loved her family, makeup, and fashion. Monroe said that Wilson’s boyfriend drowned two years ago, and that she and her sister were on their way to celebrate his birthday.

“She needs her justice … she was just an innocent kid, and she didn’t deserve this.” Monroe said. “And he did this for no reason.”

Monroe said a witness described the incident where the attacker came “out of nowhere.” As of now the suspect is still at large and police have not discovered a motive.

READ MORE: GOP Founded White Supremacist Group Attack A Black Man