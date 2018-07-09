By the looks of it, the recent breakup between singer Tinashe and NBA player Ben Simmons is getting messier. Reports claim that the 76ers player believes that his ex-girlfriend is following him and his current girlfriend, model and socialite Kendall Jenner.

TMZ writes that the Joyride songbird reportedly continues to pop up in locations where Simmons and Jenner just so happen to be, and it’s getting to the point where it’s no longer coincidental.

The site reads that the NBA’s 2017-2018 ‘Rookie Of The Year’ “is convinced Tinashe cannot accept the fact he ended their relationship and has moved on…” Due to his new girlfriend’s high-profile life and the situation at hand, Simmons has reportedly considered hiring extra security.

Last week in a video, Tinashe claimed that Simmons was texting her while on a night out on the town with Jenner. They were all at a club in West Hollywood. After being confronted about the video, Tinashe reportedly apologized to Simmons for fibbing on camera.

It appears that things continue to spiral downward for the former couple, who were an item for just a few months. After news of the couple’s breakup made headlines, the “No Drama” musician’s brother claimed that the baller cheated on his big sister with Jenner.