Beyoncé Knowles and JAY-Z made the declaration that her great-great-grandchildren are already rich on the song “Boss” from their joint album Everything Is Love, and it appears that is certainly the case. Just when you thought the Carters’ life couldn’t get more enviable, Forbes recently announced that Beyoncé and JAY-Z have an estimated combined net worth of $1.255 billion.

You read that right.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s descendants will indeed be wealthy: The couple is already worth an estimated $1.255 billion as of this week’s launch of another Forbes list, America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with Beyoncé’s clocking in at $355 million to Jay-Z’s $900 million,” reports the publication.

The couple, who have been open about their marital issues, are currently embarking on their joint tour On The Run II, which is projected to gross around $200 million.

Of course, the Carters also have independent ventures which allow them to bring home their own metaphorical bacon. Bey’s solo concert tours are enough to make her a standalone force, while Jay’s business endeavors with his streaming service Tidal brings in millions.

“Music’s first couple, of course, has synergy to rival the savviest corporate merger,” continues the site. “Beyoncé, who also owns a chunk of Tidal, initially made her landmark album Lemonade available exclusively on the streaming service; JAY-Z did the same with last year’s 4:44, and the duo repeated the strategy with Everything With Love earlier this summer to drive subscribers to the service.”

How about them apples?

