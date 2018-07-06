Fans of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s joint album Everything Is Love are in for a cultural treat. Thanks to the popularity of their epic “APESH*T” video, the Musee du Louvre in Paris recently created a tour so that Carter family enthusiasts can see the art that the superstar couple featured in their six-minute masterpiece.

From Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and Marie Benoist’s “Portrait of a Negress,” art aficionados will see all of the exhibits during the 90-minute, self-guided “Jay-Z et Beyonce au Louvre” tour. Reports say that the tour does not discuss the cultural significance of each piece of art, it merely takes you to the parts of the museum in which the video was filmed. As of now, the tour is only available in French, but more languages will become available in due time.

“The Louvre’s director Jean-Luc Martinez has said that he wants to make the museum’s collection more accessible to international visitors,” reports the Huffington Post. “Last year, more than two-thirds of the Louvre’s 8.1 million visitors were from other nations, and half of them were under the age of 30, according to Agence France Presse.”

The couple dropped their long-rumored joint project on Saturday, June 16. Originally, it was a Tidal-exclusive, but by Monday (Jun. 18), Everything Is Love was available on other streaming services.