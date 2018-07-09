Nelson Mandela’s legacy will be celebrated this year as Global Citizen heads to Africa to host the Mandela 100, a star-studded tribute concert to honor what would’ve been the legend’s 100th birthday.

Announced Monday (July 9), the show will feature performances by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Usher, Pharrell, as well as sets from Nigerian artists Wizkid, D’banj and Tiwa Savage. The event is set to take place Sunday, Dec. 2 at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

In addition to the performances, a number of influential figures like Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and Forest Whitaker are set to host the concert.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the keynote address, an honor she’s happy to share with the world.

“Nelson Mandela’s life story is a testament to the power of the human spirit and one man’s ability to change the world by standing up for what he believed in,” Winfrey said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It is one of the great honors of my life to have spent so much time with him, and I look forward to celebrating his courageous life.”

The event will reflect Mandela’s charitable efforts as they hope to raise funds to end “neglected” tropical diseases, reduce HIV/AIDS transmission rates, provide funding for women’s health and family planning, enact clean water practices and much more.

“Nelson Mandela did not care much for tributes. Rather, he was concerned with action, results and impactful outcomes to ensure the restoration of the dignity of all the people of South Africa, Africa, and the globe,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said to the outlet.

“It is our hope that the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 drives leaders to pursue such action and results in the effort to end extreme poverty.”

The festival will make its return to New York City’s Central Park on September 29. Performers have yet to be released.

Attendees can still volunteer to earn a ticket to the show.

Find out more information about the Mandela 100 here.

