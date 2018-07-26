Actress Naya Rivera is up against comedian Lil Rel Howery on an upcoming episode of the hit Paramount Network”s (formerly Spike TV’s) show Lip Sync Battle, and she decided to send some shots to her ex-fiancée Big Sean.

The former Glee actress’ song choice was Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise hit, “IDFWU” (I Don’t F**k With You), which was reportedly written about Rivera. Unlike LSB contestants before her, Rivera didn’t have any backup dancers, fancy costumes or a flashy set. It was all her, and yes, she went there.

“You took me by surprise with that one,” laughed Howery, who stood on and watched in shock as host LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen reacted similarly.

Sean and Rivera began dating in 2013 and were engaged for a brief time before calling it quits in 2014. The track “IDFWU” topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and although the song was inspired by Rivera, Sean revealed that it did not come from “a bitter place.”

“Despite stressing that the song was not about his ex, he later admits that he “wrote the last verse and [the line] ‘and every day I wake up celebrating sh*t, why? ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b**ch,’ about the breakup with Rivera,” wrote Complex.

Watch a snippet of Rivera’s performance above.

