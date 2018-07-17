Cash Money Records is taking its business to the west coast. Birdman announced the launch of Cash Money West and celebrated with the signing of Saviii 3rd. The Cash Money co-founder and the Long Beach native took to social media to announce the news of their partnership.

“Cash Money business…stop asking,” the caption reads on the signee’s Instagram post.

While Birdman continues to expand Cash Money Records, the entrepreneur praised Drake as the most consistent artist on the Young Money Cash Money roster in a recent interview with Rap-Up.

“He got so many songs. He a workaholic,” Birdman said. “Drake kept this sh*t alive for the last four,

five years consistently. Nicki do her thing also, but he’s been the most consistent Young Money/Cash Money artist.”

Birdman applauded Drake for his success by stating he accomplished everything with hard work.

“He talked about this sh*t and turned it into reality,” Birdman added. “He never lived life like he’s living it. He comes from the trap, from the slums, and he ain’t ever had a sweet life. Now, he’s making a hell of a life for himself. I have to say that he’s on a high horse to be living life like this.”

