When Walter Carr’s vehicle broke down the day before he was supposed to start his new job, he didn’t worry. Instead, he put his left foot in front of his right and walked to work.

For 20 miles.

According to reports, the Birmingham college student walked throughout the night from Homewood, Alabama to Pelham, Alabama to get to his place of work, Bellhops Moving Company, by 4 am.

Carr didn’t tell anyone about his 20-mile trek and when urged to do so, he reportedly shoulder-shrugged it off. (As if walking 20 miles is super regular.)

The young man’s dedication quickly made its way to the CEO of the company, Luke Marklin. He drove from Tennessee under the notion he’d meet Carr, who also has aspirations of joining the U.S. Marines, to thank him for his work ethic and maybe have a cup of coffee with him. Instead, Marklin handed him the keys to a 2014 Ford Escape.

“I am honestly blown away by him,” Marklin said about Carr. “Everything he did that day is exactly who we are – heart and grit. So far, he’s batting 1,000.”

Carr was beside himself and uttered a humble, “Seriously?”

Now that he has four-wheels to get him to and from work, he says he plans on using the car to help others because that’s what his parents taught him to do.

“To my parents, thank you for being there for me, for the hard work and dedication they put in to keep me on the right path,” he said.

“And I want to thank God because, without Him, I wouldn’t be here. God blessed me to be a blessing. Whatever challenges God puts in front of me I know its for a reason.”

