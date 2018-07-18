King T’Challa’s little sister, Princess Shuri was undoubtedly the breakout star from Marvel’s blockbuster, Black Panther. While the superhero film may have moved on from the big screen, fans can keep up with Shuri in another way. According to Bustle reports, the S.T.E.M. genius will reportedly get her own comic book series, entitled Shuri.

Eisner-nominated artist Leonardo Romero is reportedly behind the forthcoming series. Nnedi Okorafor (author of Black Panther: Long Live the King) will pen the script. The story will follow Shuri as she is tasked with the enormous responsibility of taking over the throne after her brother disappears while on a mission to space.

“Shuri is happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets of her own creation,” the official synopsis reads. “She’d rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them. But a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one—and Shuri may have to choose between Wakanda’s welfare and her own.”

Okorafor spoke to Shuri’s relevance in the Marvel world as well as black culture. “[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she’s seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda,” she told Bustle.

“The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she’s super ambitious. What do I love about her? All that and more. She’s a character in the Marvel Universe who really sings to me.”

Actress Letitia Wright originally played Shuri onscreen and reprised the role in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. Her performance received several great reviews.

Shuri will reportedly be available in October 2018.

