Last month, B.o.B. announced that his final album would hit streaming services on July 5. Having already released club-ready singles “Elbows” with Waka Flocka and Amara La Negra, and “Cuello,” Bobby Blanks fulfills at least half of his promise by stepping out with Naga.

The 10-song opus runs the lyrical gamut with thought-provoking records like “Bad Computer” and “How It Is,” body-shakers, as well as songs you can ride to. In addition to Flocka and Negra, the “Airplanes” MC calls on London Jae and Big Havi for cameos.

Naga is the follow-up to his 2017 efforts Ether and The Upside Down. He also appeared on Grand Hustle’s compilation project We Want Smoke.

Stream Naga below.



